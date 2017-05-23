A new study — compiled by the Women’s Funding Alliance and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce — shows that, on average, women working full-time in the area make 78.6 cents on the dollar compared to men.

The gender wage gap is closing in King County, but it still has a ways to go before it’s shut. About 53 years, at this rate.

A new study — compiled by the Women’s Funding Alliance and the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce — shows that, on average, women working full-time in the area make 78.6 cents on the dollar compared to men. That works out to about $15,000 less a year than a male counterpart, or about $600,000 less over the course of an entire career.

The data is based on 2015 information from the American Community Survey analyzed by the Institute for Women’s Policy Research. It shows the gap has closed nearly three cents from 2013, when women made 75.8 cents on the dollar.

That trend is encouraging, said Emma Mayberry, the director of gender equity initiatives at 100% Talent, a group focused on closing the gender wage gap, which was created by the Women’s Funding Alliance and the Seattle Chamber. She sees every gain as a big win.

That being said, “as a region — and as a region that’s really innovative and that has these inclusive, progressive values — we still have a lot of work to do,” she said.

The wage gap is wider for women of color and women who are mothers, according to the Alliance-Chamber report.

Washington state’s overall pay gap ranks 25th widest in the nation. The smallest gap is in New York where women make 89 cents on the dollar.

100% Talent focuses on steps that companies can take to help close the gap. It has 39 area companies — including Amazon, Microsoft and Alaska Air — signed up to learn what they can do in workshops and training sessions.

The organization has compiled a list of 27 “best practices” companies can use, including mentoring women to increase the number in senior roles, and providing paid family leave.

Next, 100% Talent will bring together employers to discuss the study and how they can use the data.

The report echoes two other recent studies, including one that showed the U.S. is 135 years away from equal pay between genders. The wage gap is smaller in the tech industry, however, where women in technical roles nationally make 96 cents on the dollar, according to jobs website Hired.