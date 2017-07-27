ERIE, Pa. (AP) — GE Transportation plans to end most locomotive production at its century-old plant in northwestern Pennsylvania, eliminating about 575 jobs.
GoErie.com reports (http://bit.ly/2tMbvDb ) the work is being transferred by the end of 2018 to Fort Worth, Texas, where workers aren’t union members.
The Lawrence Park Township plant, just outside Erie, currently employs more than 2,500 workers. Locomotive prototypes will still be produced there.
Richard Simpson, a GE Transportation executive, says the company has to put work at its most competitive location, which doesn’t include Erie.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Are Seattle housing prices headed for a crash? | Jon Talton
He says about 225 workers at the Fort Worth plant will be recalled and as many as 200 other jobs will be created elsewhere.
Erie Mayor Joe Sinnott says he’s disappointed.
A message seeking comment from the union representing the Erie workers wasn’t immediately returned.
___
Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com