PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has signed a deal with General Electric Aviation, a division of U.S.-based General Electric, to build a plant to develop, test and produce turboprop engines in the country.
In a statement Thursday, the Industry and Trade Ministry says the new plant should become operational by the end of 2022 and create some 500 jobs.
It says it is a major U.S. investment deal for the Czech Republic, though both sides declined to say how much GE will spend to build the plant.
A site for the plant is yet to be selected.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.