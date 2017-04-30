BOSTON (AP) — General Electric Co. plans to break ground next week on its new headquarters at the former NECCO candy factory in Boston.
GE moved last summer from Fairfield, Connecticut, to temporary space in Boston’s Seaport District. The multinational conglomerate is planning a $200 million campus with three buildings on about 2.4 acres. Two are historic brick structures that once housed the New England Confectionary Company and were later owned by shaving company Gillette. The third building will be a new, 12-story structure.
The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for May 8. Plans call for the NECCO buildings to be renovated by 2018 and the new building by 2019. The campus will house about 800 workers.
CEO Jeff Immelt, Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to speak at the groundbreaking.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.