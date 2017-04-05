WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — GateHouse Media has named a new publisher and regional editor for a group of newspapers in northern and eastern Ohio.
Veteran publisher and advertising executive Bill Albrecht will be publisher for eight newspapers: The Review in Alliance, the Ashland Times-Gazette, The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge, The Canton Repository, the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier, The Independent in Massillon, The Times-Reporters in Dover and New Philadelphia, and The Daily Record in Wooster.
New regional editor Mike Shearer oversees their news operations.
The recent sale of the Dix Communications newspaper chain to Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse included the Alliance, Ashland, Cambridge, Kent and Wooster publications.
Albrecht most recently was president of Argus Leader Media in South Dakota. He previously was president for Gannett’s Media Network of Central Ohio, where Shearer was executive editor.
