SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A fire erupted when a gas pipeline ruptured north of Kansas City, Missouri, but authorities say no one was injured in the blaze.

A Platte County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher says the fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Platte County, not far from Kansas City International Airport. The fire was later extinguished.

The responding Southern Platte Fire District said the blaze resulted from a pipeline explosion, though the cause was unclear.

The identity of the owner or operator of the pipeline was not immediately available.

The Kansas City Fire Department says the pipeline carries ethane and propane.

Kansas City International spokesman Joe McBride has said the blaze didn’t affect flights at the airport and was not on airport property.