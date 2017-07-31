LOS ANGELES (AP) — A utility has resumed limited operations at the West’s largest gas storage facility that was crippled for 21 months by the nation’s biggest methane blowout.

The announcement Monday came just after courts rejected attempts to the block the restart of the Southern California Gas Co.’s Aliso Canyon facility in Los Angeles.

State regulators gave approval last week to pump gas into underground storage wells after an overhaul and rigorous testing.

The site has been largely out of commission since an October 2015 well blowout spewed methane for nearly four months, sickened residents and drove 8,000 families from their homes.

Los Angeles County unsuccessfully tried to keep the facility closed until it showed it could safely withstand an earthquake.

The state says the facility is safe and earthquake fears are overblown.