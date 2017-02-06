NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is raising its earnings outlook after delivering a solid sales performance during the critical holiday shopping period.
The San Francisco, California-based company said fourth-quarter revenue at stores opened at least a year rose 2 percent.
By division, Gap’s namesake stores saw the key measure unchanged, while Old Navy enjoyed a 5 percent gain. Banana Republic posted a 3 percent decline.
The clothing chain has been trying to recover from a long-running malaise.
Gap said it now expects earnings for the fourth-quarter to be 50 cents to 51 cents per share on an adjusted base. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had been expecting 44 cents per share.
Gap’s stock rose more than 3 percent in after-market trading.
