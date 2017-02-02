CINCINNATI (AP) — The Gannett Co. Inc. has announced a new regional president to lead The Cincinnati Enquirer and other Ohio news outlets.
Eddie Tyner will head the USA Today Network for the region based in Cincinnati. That also includes the Enquirer Media group with Cincinnati.com and the Community Press weekly newspapers, along with the Media Network of Central Ohio.
The announcement Thursday says he will move from Atlanta and begin at Enquirer Media headquarters Feb. 13.
The 46-year-old veteran of 25 years in media work most recently served as senior vice president of enterprise dealer partnerships with Cox Automotive. He’s a former Tribune Co. senior vice president and also worked at The Washington Post.
Tyner succeeds Rick Green, now vice president for news and editor of Gannett’s North Jersey Media Group.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
