NEW YORK (AP) — The books that gave us “Game of Thrones” are getting an enhancement for the digital age.

Random House says special editions of the five novels George R.R. Martin has completed for the “Song of Ice and Fire” fantasy epic will be released over the next few months.

The enhanced edition of Book One, “A Game of Thrones,” comes out Thursday exclusively through Apple’s iBooks. It was first published 20 years ago.

All volumes made in collaboration with Apple will include interactive character maps, glossaries, annotations and other features. Martin says readers will have “rich secondary material” not possible on paper.

Each book also will include an excerpt from Martin’s ever-awaited Book Six, “The Winds of Winter,” for which a release date is not set.