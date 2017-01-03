LAS VEGAS (AP) — TVs, drones, robots and a slew of other gadgets will showcase the annual CES gadget show in Las Vegas this week.
CES is one of the world’s largest trade shows and is the forum for many tech companies and startups to unveil their plans for the year. Its influence has waned over the years, given that many leading companies including Apple, Google and Microsoft hold their own events. But the CES show still draws a lot of attention.
The event starts Tuesday with two days of company announcements on new products and services. The show floor itself opens on Thursday.
Gadgets expected include TVs with new capabilities and better picture quality, as well as all sorts of household products with internet connections, including refrigerators, doors and security cameras.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.