WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.
The White House is expressing confidence even though there are scant signs that an emerging plan can gain enough votes to succeed.
President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference on Thursday that progress is being made on what he calls a “great plan” for overhauling the nation’s health care system.
The House bill in the works would repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law and replace it with less generous subsidies and eased insurance requirements.
Most Read Stories
- What we know about the shooting of 2 Seattle police officers WATCH
- 3 police officers shot in downtown Seattle WATCH
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- Starbucks barista has social-media meltdown over Unicorn Frappuccino
- Seahawks release 2017 schedule, will open season at Green Bay and play 4 prime-time games
The compromise plan might have to take a back seat to a spending bill that must pass Congress if a government shutdown is to be averted.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.