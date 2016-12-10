My holiday wish list is filled with ideas that most industry insiders scoff at, right up to the point when performance lags or there’s an industry scandal, at which point they get repackaged as “mutual fund reform.”

Your Funds

Fund companies can’t guarantee great results, but they could give shareholders honest and clear disclosure that helps average investors properly use and understand the funds they own or are interested in.

Sadly, fund firms bury details in jargon and legalese. They don’t have to, however.

Which is why I wish the fund industry would treat investors better. My holiday wish list is filled with ideas that most industry insiders scoff at, right up to the point when performance lags or there’s an industry scandal, at which point they get repackaged as “mutual fund reform.”

Someday, therefore, I expect most of my fund wishes to come true. In the meantime, greater transparency and easier fund use is still wishful thinking.

That’s why all I want from the fund world for Christmas is:

• Electronic documents as the default choice for shareholders.

Last week, I proposed personalized prospectuses, allowing investors to choose the presentation order for the items they consider most important, something much better than the current traditional or summary prospectus because it can include items those documents bury.

Fund companies already deliver documents electronically, but consumers have to opt for it.

Regulators should let fund companies save paper and expenses and let electronic delivery become the default.

Paper delivery is supposed to help customers like my 88-year-old mother, who periodically reads fund reports, but she’s savvy enough to read the documents online. Moreover, the paperwork mountain from her funds becomes increasingly daunting as she ages.

Defaulting to electronic delivery — where she can search it at will — is a big improvement. Folks who aren’t computer-savvy can stick with paper, but the time has come for authorities to make this change.

• Better disclosure of potential capital gains.

Capital-gains distributions are made on the trading profits a fund accumulates; by rule, funds pass-through those gains to investors, who then are responsible for any taxes due.

Gains must be distributed annually, whether a fund has had a good or bad year. Right now, gains numbers are up, thanks to years of the bull market; at some point in most market cycles, the investment world takes a turn for the worse, fund managers lock in profits or trade positions, and investors get socked with capital gains pain on top of a fund’s losses.

The next market downturn will bring that nasty problem back to the fore.

But fund companies do a horrible job of telling potential investors that they are buying a potential tax headache. Part of that is because today’s potential gains may not be realized for years, or could be offset by future losses.

Firms like Morningstar calculate potential capital-gains exposure, but funds should put their own math where investors can’t miss it, helping investors decide if a fund is appropriate for a taxable account. A simple shaded box, right next to performance, would do the trick if it said something like: “Results have created potential future tax liabilities, currently estimated at (dollar amount per share), that may someday result in large taxable distributions.”

• Clear statements of what makes a “smart beta” fund so smart and what an “alternative fund” does that is so alternative.

Smart-beta and alt funds are the buzz of the industry, and come in many shapes and sizes.

Yet investment objectives for alternative and smart-beta funds offer no specifics and rely on traditional boilerplate.

There’s nothing alternative to “the fund seeks a long-term positive absolute return,” or smart about “the fund seeks to replicate the return of the index.”

Investors need to know what they’re getting into with these funds, and most don’t. While alternatives, technically, fall outside of stocks, bonds and cash, there must be some standardized definition to tell investors what they are getting; the same applies to smart-beta, which is more than just a means of refining, improving or rebuilding an index.

• Easy-to-find statements of how much money a manager has in the fund.

A manager’s stake in their own fund is buried in a fund’s “Statement of Additional Information,” the second part of the prospectus, which shareholders receive only on request or if they look online.

As a result, few investors know if managers eat their own cooking. Managers with skin in the game perform better, according to most studies. Thus, investors learn something important from a disclosure like “Joe Manager has no money invested in the fund.”

Funds should be required to add a line to the manager bio in Part 1 of the prospectus, disclosing the manager’s ownership range right after giving tenure, background and other details.

• Fewer funds.

Too many accept fund mediocrity, but companies accept a regular stream of fees when they allow uninspired, flawed and high-cost funds to survive.

Shareholders deserve a fund firm’s best ideas, not to be stuck with its dullards; if a fund isn’t meritorious, management should kill it off. Merging a laggard into something better puts investors into a firm’s most worthwhile issues.