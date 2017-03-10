GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say several fuel tank cars are burning after a freight train, possibly carrying ethanol, derailed in northwestern Iowa.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says the derailment occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, near Graettinger (GREHT’-ihn-jur), about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines.

Residents have been asked to evacuate the area.

Palo Alto County emergency management director Mark Hunefeld (HUH’-nee-fehld) says no one is injured. Hunefeld says at least 27 cars derailed, including the burning tanks that he believes were loaded with ethanol.