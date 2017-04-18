NEW YORK (AP) — Post Holdings, the company behind Fruity Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats and other cereals, says it is buying the maker of British breakfast brand Weetabix for 1.4 billion pounds (about $1.8 billion).

Weetabix makes its namesake cereal as well as others, including Alpen, Barbara’s Puffins and Weetos.

Post Holdings is buying Weetabix from its owners, Shanghai-based Bright Food Group and Baring Private Equity Asia.

St. Louis-based Post Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that the deal will allow it to expand its U.S. brands overseas and grow Weetabix in North America.

The deal is expected to close by September.