Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Post Holdings, the company behind Fruity Pebbles, Honey Bunches of Oats and other cereals, says it is buying the maker of British breakfast brand Weetabix for 1.4 billion pounds (about $1.8 billion).

Weetabix makes its namesake cereal as well as others, including Alpen, Barbara’s Puffins and Weetos.

Post Holdings is buying Weetabix from its owners, Shanghai-based Bright Food Group and Baring Private Equity Asia.

St. Louis-based Post Holdings Inc. said Tuesday that the deal will allow it to expand its U.S. brands overseas and grow Weetabix in North America.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

The deal is expected to close by September.

The Associated Press