PARIS (AP) — French lawmakers backed on Friday a proposal to increase taxes on people renting their homes, cars and other goods on the internet when their earnings exceed a certain amount.

The measure would see people using Airbnb and similar websites become subject to the same tax as professional services like hotels and car rental companies.

It would apply on property owners making more than 23,000 euros ($25,132) per year by renting their apartment or house, and on people making more than 7,720 euros per year by renting their car or other items. The measure would not apply to Uber drivers, who are already supposed to declare their earnings as professionals.

Lawmakers want to restore some “equity” between occasional renters and professional ones, who often suffer from the competition.

The measure, approved by the lower house of Parliament, will need to be discussed by the Senate in coming weeks.