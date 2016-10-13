NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 41 cents to $9.64

Mining companies tumbled as investors worried about the health of China’s economy after a report showed exports sank.

Bank of America Corp., down 20 cents to $15.83

Bond yields turned sharply lower, which affects interest rates and the profits banks make from lending.

CSX Corp., up 94 cents to $31.15

The railroad operator reported a stronger-than-expected profit even though coal shipments keep falling.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 74 cents to $40.01

The airline posted a larger-than-expected profit as jet fuel remains cheap, and it plans to slow its growth to strengthen prices.

Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc., up $27.17 to $266.14

The beauty products retailer raised its guidance after it gave strong projections for the third quarter.

Wells Fargo & Co., down 57 to $44.75

Chairman and CEO John Stumpf retired as the bank is roiled by a scandal over its sales practices.

MercadoLibre Inc., down $14.75 to $168.46

The Latin American online marketplace said eBay will sell most of its stake in the company.

Duke Energy Corp., up $1.29 to $77.94

Utilities were among the few stocks to trade higher Thursday.