NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 41 cents to $9.64
Mining companies tumbled as investors worried about the health of China’s economy after a report showed exports sank.
Bank of America Corp., down 20 cents to $15.83
Bond yields turned sharply lower, which affects interest rates and the profits banks make from lending.
CSX Corp., up 94 cents to $31.15
The railroad operator reported a stronger-than-expected profit even though coal shipments keep falling.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up 74 cents to $40.01
The airline posted a larger-than-expected profit as jet fuel remains cheap, and it plans to slow its growth to strengthen prices.
Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc., up $27.17 to $266.14
The beauty products retailer raised its guidance after it gave strong projections for the third quarter.
Wells Fargo & Co., down 57 to $44.75
Chairman and CEO John Stumpf retired as the bank is roiled by a scandal over its sales practices.
MercadoLibre Inc., down $14.75 to $168.46
The Latin American online marketplace said eBay will sell most of its stake in the company.
Duke Energy Corp., up $1.29 to $77.94
Utilities were among the few stocks to trade higher Thursday.
