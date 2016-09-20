DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Mideast’s biggest airline, which touts luxuries like onboard showers and an extensive movie selection, is adding something a bit more down-to-earth for those in the back of the plane: charges to pick your own seat ahead of time.

Dubai-based Emirates said on Tuesday that the new fees will apply to its two lowest fare categories of economy-class seats on tickets issued after October 3.

The change brings Emirates in line with what many other international carriers have done for years, generating a new revenue stream for the government-owned airline.

The new fees range from $15 for short-haul flights from Dubai to $40 for long-haul destinations such as the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Picking seats will still be free for passengers checking in online two days before departure.