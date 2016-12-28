NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Qualcomm Inc., down $1.50 to $65.75
South Korean regulators fined the chipmaker $865 million and said it engaged in unfair sales practices.
Fred’s Inc., down 95 cents to $18.68
A report says the retailer adopted a “poison pill” to thwart an activist investor from interfering with its plan to buy 865 Rite Aid stores.
Nvidia Inc., down $8.07 to $109.25
Short seller Citron Research said it expects Nvidia stock, which has tripled in value this year, to fall substantially.
Boeing Co., down $1.38 to $156.10
Delta Air Lines said it is canceling an order for 18 Boeing 787 aircraft.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 36 cents to $7.23
Natural gas companies traded lower as the price of that fuel fell.
William Lyon Homes, down 64 cents to $19.33
A National Association of Realtors report said fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in November.
Coach Inc., up 70 cents to $35.14
The handbag maker notched the biggest gain in the S&P 500 index Wednesday.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down 91 cents to $240.65
The investment bank’s shares dropped as banks led a broad slide in U.S. stocks Wednesday.
