PARIS (AP) — French energy company Total SA is launching a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical joint venture in Texas as it tries to profit from the “business-friendly environment” under the current administration.
Total announced in Paris on Monday that it is partnering with chemical companies Borealis and Nova to build two new units on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
One is a $1.7 billion ethane steam cracker in Port Arthur, Texas that would convert natural gas into chemicals used for plastics. The other would be a new polyethylene plant in Bayport, Texas.
Total says the venture, which depends on regulators’ approval, would start in 2020 and create at least 1,500 local jobs.
CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement, “we want to take advantage of the business-friendly environment” to boost Total’s long-standing presence in the U.S.
