PARIS (AP) — French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is cheering Ford Motor Co.’s decision to shift investment from Mexico to the U.S., calling it a victory for the protectionist policies she champions.
In a New Year’s address to journalists Wednesday, Le Pen said it’s proof that “protectionism works, when it is led by determination, and when a country can exercise its economic independence. It is good for re-industrialization and good for jobs.”
Le Pen, campaigning against immigration and the European Union, called Ford’s move an example of “what Donald Trump obtained,” apparently referring to his threats of tariffs on U.S. cars made in Mexico.
Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico and will instead invest some of that money in a U.S. factory.
