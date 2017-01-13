PARIS (AP) — French magistrates are investigating suspected fraud by carmaker Renault involving its diesel emissions controls, in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal.

Shares in Renault — one of France’s leading manufacturers — dived Friday after the investigation was revealed. Renault has denied intentional wrongdoing.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said three investigating judges have opened a judicial inquiry into Renault’s emissions controls practices and whether they “made merchandise dangerous for human health.”

France’s environment ministry has also investigated Renault, which recalled thousands of cars last year because they spewed out excessive levels of harmful gases.

French prosecutors are carrying out a separate probe into Volkswagen’s emissions practices in France, after the German carmaker was found to have used engine software to cheat on U.S. diesel emissions tests.