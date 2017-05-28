PARIS (AP) — The French president’s office has announced the release of a French hostage kidnapped on March 1 in Congo.
The brief two-sentence statement Sunday said the hostage-taking took place in the east of the central African nation, but gave no other details.
It said French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated those involved in the release, “in particular Congo authorities for their mobilization and the effectiveness of their action.”
The French hostage was among five workers, including Congolese and a Tanzanian, kidnapped from a gold mine operated by Canadian company Banro Mining Corp.
Most Read Stories
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Police: Man hurling racial slurs kills 2, injures 1 on train
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.