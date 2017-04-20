Shares of Fox News’ parent company, 21st Century Fox, held steady in morning trading Thursday following the firing of longtime and top-rated segment host Bill O’Reilly.
Shares were up 16 cents to $30.54 shortly after the market opened. The stock fell 1 percent to close at $29.81 on Wednesday.
O’Reilly was fired Wednesday amid a string of sexual harassment allegations. His show, “The O’Reilly Factor”, gained some of the highest ratings in cable news and was a key advertising revenue generator for Fox.
21st Century Fox’s other holdings include 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures, FX Networks, and National Geographic Channel.
