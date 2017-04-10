NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has named Amy Listerman as its chief financial officer, the first woman to serve in that position. She will have the additional title of executive vice president of finance and accounting, the company announced Monday.
Listerman will oversee all financial operations for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.
She has previously been CFO of Scripps Networks Interactive and worked in various capacities in business development and sales strategy at NBCUniversal.
She succeeds Mark Kranz, who retired last year.
