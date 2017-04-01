NEW YORK (AP) — In response to a New York Times report, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly says in a statement posted to his website that he is “vulnerable to lawsuits” because of his high-profile job.
The newspaper reported Saturday on payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. The Times (http://nyti.ms/2nHTteJ ) reported that O’Reilly or Fox News Channel’s owner, 21st Century Fox, have paid $13 million to five women over these complaints.
21st Century Fox did not reply to questions about the allegations but said in a statement Saturday that it had looked into “these matters” in the past few months and discussed them with O’Reilly. The company said O’Reilly “resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility” although he denied their merits.
Former Fox head Roger Ailes left last summer amid sexual harassment charges.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- AG sues Tim Eyman for $2M, says he profited from campaigns
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.