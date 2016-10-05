PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Fox News anchor has settled a $5 million lawsuit against Hasbro for a toy hamster that had her name and she claims was designed to look like her.

Harris Faulkner sued Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based Hasbro in federal court in New Jersey last year. She said a plastic hamster named “Harris Faulkner” that was part of the company’s Littlest Pet Shop line wrongfully appropriated her name and persona, harmed her credibility as a journalist and was an insult.

Hasbro had said the hamster was not named for the anchor.

Both sides asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed on Wednesday.

Faulkner’s lawyer said in a statement Wednesday the toy is no longer sold and the lawsuit was “settled amicably,” but did not release details.

Faulkner hosts the show “Outnumbered.”

This story has been corrected to show Faulkner’s lawyer said the toy is no longer sold and the lawsuit was settled amicably, not Fox News.