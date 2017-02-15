NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Fossil Group Inc., down $3.39 to $19.48
The retailer posted weak fourth-quarter results and gave disappointing forecasts.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $3.26 to $91.12
Trian Fund Management, controlled by activist investor Nelson Peltz, bought a stake in the consumer products company.
Humana Inc., down 65 cents to $205.32
The health insurer said it will stop doing business on government health care exchanges in 2018.
Fortress Investment Group LLC, up $1.78 to $7.99
The investment company will be bought by SoftBank Group of Japan for $8.08 a share, or $3.3 billion.
American International Group Inc., down $6.04 to $60.85
The company took a loss in the fourth quarter after it set aside more money to cover potential insurance losses.
Public Service Enterprise Group, down 22 cents to $43.21
Utility companies sank as bond yields rose and the government reported that utility production dropped last month.
Groupon Inc., up 86 cents to $4.64
The online daily deals company announced strong fourth-quarter results after it bought LivingSocial.
Merck & Co., down 50 cents to $65.16
The company stopped a study of a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment because the drug was not working.
