ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former United Auto Workers associate director has pleaded guilty to misusing money from Fiat Chrysler that was intended to train blue-collar workers.

Sixty-five-year-old Virdell King pleaded guilty Tuesday to one felony count of conspiracy to violate the Labor Management Relations Act. Under a plea agreement, she faces up to 16 months in prison and restitution payments of up to $15,000. A judge set her sentencing for Jan. 3, 2018.

King is the second person to plead guilty in the case. The government says former Fiat Chrysler labor executive Al Iacobelli provided UAW officials with credit cards linked to the company-sponsored training center. Iacobelli has pleaded not guilty.

The Detroit News reports King and her attorney declined to comment after her appearance in U.S. District Court in Ann Arbor.