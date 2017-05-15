LOS ANGELES — Brad Grey, who served as the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures for 12 years, has died.
A family spokeswoman said Monday that Grey, who was battling cancer, died Sunday at his home in Holmby Hills. He was 59.
Before exiting Paramount in February, Grey oversaw franchises like “Star Trek,” Transformers” and “Mission: Impossible” and prestige properties like “The Big Short.” Grey also produced “The Departed,” which won Best Picture in 2007.
A former talent manager who founded the management company Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, Grey also co-founded the production company Plan B Entertainment with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.
Most Read Stories
- 'Love and Trouble': Claire Dederer's midlife take on sex and self-perception | Nicole & Co.
- Sinclair requires TV stations, including KOMO, to air segments that tilt to the right
- Receiver Kenny Lawler a standout as Seahawks conclude rookie mini-camp
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- Boeing’s key suppliers in Japan want an upgrade
Grey also worked in television, producing “The Sopranos” and “The Larry Sanders Show.”
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Grey, their son, and three children from a previous marriage.