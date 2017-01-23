NEW YORK (AP) — A former analyst for a private investment fund has been arrested after he failed to show up for his insider trading trial.

John Afriyie was arrested at an East Windsor, New Jersey, hotel Monday and brought to Manhattan federal court.

An arrest warrant was issued after the former analyst for Michael Dell’s personal investment firm, MSD Capital, failed to show up for trial on securities and wire fraud charges. He has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of using inside information to earn $1.5 million illegally.

Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer revoked his bail, saying he was “overwhelmingly, by any standard, a risk of flight.”

Afriyie was brought to court in shackles. One of his lawyers said he stayed away from court in a misguided attempt to fire his attorney.