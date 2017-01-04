WASHINGTON (AP) — J. Dewey Daane, a noted expert on monetary policy who was nominated to serve on the Federal Reserve board by President John F. Kennedy, has died. He was 98.
His death Tuesday in Nashville was announced by Vanderbilt University where Daane had been a longtime professor at the Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management.
Before joining the faculty at Vanderbilt in 1974, Daane had 35 years of combined government service in the Federal Reserve System and at the U.S. Treasury Department.
He served as head of research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond and deputy undersecretary for monetary affairs at Treasury. He was nominated by Kennedy as one of seven members of the Fed’s board in 1963. He remained on the board until 1974.
