DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says its U.S. sales fell 12 percent in October, hampered by a slowing market and a safety recall.

Most automakers reported sales Monday, but Ford’s results were delayed by a day because of an electrical fire at its Dearborn, Michigan headquarters.

Ford sold 188,813 vehicles last month. Its car sales plummeted 27.5 percent, while its SUV sales were down 9 percent. F-Series pickup sales were flat compared to last October.

Ford paused Transit Connect commercial van sales to fix faulty door latches, which also hurt sales.

Overall industry sales were down an estimated 4 percent in October, but they may fall further now that Ford has reported its totals.

Ford cut production at four North American plants last month because of falling U.S. demand for new vehicles.