DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 412,000 older SUVs worldwide to fix fuel leaks that could cause fires.
The recall covers certain 2010 to 2012 Ford Escapes and 2010 to 2011 Mercury Mariners with 3-liter flex-fuel V6 engines.
Ford says a fuel supply part can develop a crack and leak gasoline that could catch fire. A company statement says it’s not aware of any accidents, fires or injuries caused by the problem. Most of the recalled SUVs are in North America.
Dealers will replace the fuel delivery module flange assembly at no cost to owners. Ford says customers will be notified by the week of December 12.
Ford says owners who smell gasoline or suspect problems should contact their dealer.
