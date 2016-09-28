DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling about 74,000 Focus hatchback cars with manual transmissions in the U.S. and Canada because the hatches can be unlatched too easily while the cars are moving.
The recall covers certain Focus hatchback and RS vehicles from the 2013 through 2017 model years. The company says the hatch can be unlocked and unlatched by pushing a single button when the cars are traveling under 4 miles per hour (7 kilometers per hour). Federal safety standards require two actions to unlock doors and operate the latch release.
Ford says it doesn’t know of any accidents or injuries caused by the problem.
Dealers will reprogram a control module at no cost to the owners.
