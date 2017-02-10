SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ford Motor will spend $1 billion to take over a robotics startup to acquire more of the expertise needed to reach its ambitious goal of having a fully driverless vehicle on the road by 2021.
The big bet announced Friday comes just a few months after the Pittsburgh startup, Argo AI, was created by two alumni of Carnegie Mellon University’s robotics program, Bryan Salesky and Peter Rander.
Ford is counting on Salesky and Rander to hire about 200 employees during the next year while overseeing the development of the technology required for a vehicle without a steering wheel or brake pedals to drive itself. Ford CEO Mark Fields wants the robotic car done by 2021.
The $1 billion investment in Argo will be spread over a five-year period.
Most Read Stories
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, which could spell the end for Steven Hauschka
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.