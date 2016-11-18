Ford Motor extended a political olive branch to President-elect Donald Trump by deciding to keep production of its Lincoln MKC in Kentucky. But the move was largely symbolic, since the plant was slated to keep working at maximum capacity even if the Lincoln work moved to Mexico.

Although President-elect Donald Trump claimed a hard-won victory Thursday night to persuade Ford Motor to keep making a small Lincoln SUV in a Louisville, Kentucky, plant rather than move its production to Mexico, Ford’s decision to maintain production in Kentucky will have no impact on jobs at the factory. The plant is already operating virtually around the clock at full capacity.

The decision, which Ford Motor said it made before Trump spoke by phone Thursday with William Clay Ford Jr., the company’s executive chairman, will simply keep the current product mix in place at the factory.

The Louisville plant will continue making a far larger number of Ford Escapes, a small SUV that is essentially the same, if less luxurious, vehicle as the Lincoln MKC, which Ford said it would continue to make in Louisville.

Ford, which during the election campaign was a frequent target of Trump’s criticism for moving jobs to Mexico, was no doubt waving a political olive branch by deciding to keep Lincoln MKC production in Kentucky. But the move was largely symbolic.

And that Trump seemingly overstated its impact — if it proves emblematic of his future dealings with the industry — could indicate that his rhetoric about saving and restoring auto jobs may not necessarily require significant changes on the part of carmakers.

Trump’s vows to protect manufacturing jobs in the U.S. helped him win the support of working-class voters, including many factory workers in Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky. He sought to underscore the message Thursday night.

“Just got a call from my friend Bill Ford, Chairman of Ford, who advised me that he will be keeping the Lincoln plant in Kentucky — no Mexico,” Trump wrote in a Twitter message.

In a subsequent post, he wrote: “I worked hard with Bill Ford to keep the Lincoln plant in Kentucky. I owed it to the great State of Kentucky for their confidence in me!”

Both posts overstated certain issues.

Ford never planned to move the Louisville plant to Mexico. It only intended to shift the production of the MKC, which represents less than 10 percent of the plant’s total output. The Ford Escape, a much bigger seller than the MKC, is enough to keep the Louisville plant running at full capacity.

Moreover, the decision to keep the MKC in Louisville was made before the two men spoke Thursday, not as a result of their conversation, according to Ford.

“We have been reviewing the sourcing of this product, and Bill Ford spoke to the president-elect yesterday and shared our recent decision to keep Lincoln MKC in Kentucky,” a Ford spokeswoman, Christin Baker, said in a statement Friday. “We are encouraged the economic policies he will pursue will help improve U.S. competitiveness and make it possible to keep production of this vehicle here in the U.S.”

During the campaign, Trump heavily criticized Ford for deciding to shuffle its manufacturing operations so that all its small cars are made in Mexico. At times, he even suggested hitting the company and others with a 35 percent tariff on vehicles imported from Mexico.

Ford has countered that moving small-car assembly to Mexican plants would have no impact on U.S. jobs.

The Louisville plant’s work force would remain unchanged even if the MKC were moved to a new factory. The factory employs 4,500 hourly workers and is operating on three shifts, producing vehicles, mostly Ford Escapes, almost around the clock.