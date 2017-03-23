DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. says its first-quarter earnings will be about 50 percent lower than last year because of increasing costs and lower sales.
In a call with investors, the company said it expects to earn between 30 and 35 cents per share in the first quarter. That’s down from 68 cents a year ago.
The forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast earnings of 47 cents per share.
Ford’s shares fell 1 percent to $11.64 in morning trading.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. asks for release from Washington
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
Ford will release its full first-quarter earnings next month.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Shanks says lower sales and increased costs of engineering electric and self-driving vehicles will impact earnings in the first quarter.
Ford expects to earn $9 billion in 2017, down from $10.4 billion in 2016.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.