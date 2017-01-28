The bull market that has run since the end of the financial crisis is now nearly 8 years old, and while most experts believe the market can continue higher from here, they’re forecasting more volatility for the journey.

Your Funds

With Americans focused on the future, thanks to the ascension of a new president, savers and consumers who are nearing retirement need to be considering a key question:

Do I feel good about the stock and bond market for the next decade?

While the timing of the question may feel political, the reason for the question has everything to do with the studies that talk about how market events affect the potential for an investor’s portfolio to properly serve them for the rest of their lives.

Moreover, at a point when people are looking outward and are focused on the big picture of a nation facing change and uncertainty, it’s important for individuals to recognize that they need to provide and plan for themselves, because while national leaders of the past have promised chickens in every pot, no one but you can ensure that your retirement savings will be sufficient.

Your feelings about the next decade — and how you respond to them — will go a long way to determining whether your portfolio makes it.

The bull market that has run since the end of the financial crisis is now nearly 8 years old, and while most experts believe the market can continue higher from here, they’re forecasting more volatility for the journey.

Individuals have to factor in the potential for a downturn, not because of new leadership but because one is overdue. Bear markets and corrections have not been repealed, and the length, breadth and depth of the next one — coupled with when it arrives in the retirement cycle of an investor — is a big concern.

The surface concern is market risk, the chance investors will suffer losses due to market moves, and it’s what most investors worry about the most.

For older investors — particularly those starting into retirement — the bigger concerns at this moment are longevity risk and sequence-of-return risk, dangers that most people don’t think about until it’s too late.

Now’s a good time for investors to change that trend, especially if they are nervous about what happens next.

Longevity risk is the simple potential to outlive your money, and it’s a function not only of an individual’s life expectancy but also whether they have a sufficient nest egg to fund their lifestyle for the remainder of their days.

The standard advice for years has been the “4 percent rule,” which in its most simple form posits that a nest egg will last a lifetime provided the owner limits withdrawals to 4 percent per year.

But new analysis from noted researchers Michael Finke, Wade Pfau and David Blanchett suggests that the 4 percent rule breaks down in an environment where yields are low, as they have been for years.

The problem gets worse when the market suffers a trauma and investors flee stocks, moving for safety at a time when bonds can’t generate enough return to keep the plan on track.

Here’s where sequence-of-return risk comes in, because studies show that when a significant market event disrupts a retiree’s savings/spending pattern in the first years after they stop working, it can cripple the portfolio’s ability to last a lifetime.

Researchers talk in terms like “30-year failure,” which means a portfolio runs out of money after three decades, a significant problem for anyone lucky enough to live at least that long in retirement.

Anyone who retired five years ago has seen double-digit gains that have boosted their savings beyond expectations, a benefit that could protect them for the rest of their lives, provided the market doesn’t rip that away from them.

But anyone retiring now is a lot more nervous, figuring that the market’s bull run can’t continue unabated.

And, the evidence, globally, is that it’s right to be nervous. In most foreign countries, a 4 percent rule would fail dismally based on the historic returns of the market, a 2.5 percent withdrawal rate being more the norm.

If the U.S. markets were to act like the rest of the world, therefore, many people relying on traditional financial planning will come up short.

And, thus, it’s important to revisit those feelings about the market for the next decade, because unless you believe that the recent past can continue, you will need to save more or consider alternative products like annuities as a form of longevity insurance.

The longer you wait to take those actions, the less chance of success they have.

So investors need to take their eyes off the headlines right now, if only for long enough to assess the viability of their savings strategy in the financial world they see coming during the time of the Trump administration and beyond.

If current events have you upset about the prospects for the next decade, it’s time to take action, to increase savings, to adjust spending downward and to consider how you will provide for yourself if the market doesn’t do a great job of building your nest egg for you.