NEW YORK (AP) — Another week of football meant another winning week for NBC, according to the Nielsen company. A pair of NFL face-offs handed NBC the week’s most-watched and third-ranked programs, Nielsen said Tuesday.

But NBC had more in its playbook: a solid new hit drama. Although “This Is Us” isn’t the fall’s biggest new hit —CBS’s “Bull” took the No. 7 slot last week — this gentle family drama continued to make NBC proud, landing in the No. 9 position with nearly 11 million viewers.

Also contributing to the cause, though not as much as NBC might have hoped, was its annual live musical. “Hairspray Live!” sung-and-danced its way to an 18th place showing with 9 million viewers.

To no one’s surprise, the half-season finale of “The Walking Dead” was a ratings highlight for AMC, taking 11th place with more than 10 million viewers.

In prime time for the week, NBC averaged 10.61 million viewers. CBS was second with 7.76 million viewers, Fox and ABC were tied with 4.49 million, Univision had 1.78 million, Telemundo had 1.53 million, the CW had 1.47 million and ION Television had 1.22 million.

Fox News Channel remained the most popular cable network last week, averaging 2.51 million viewers in prime time. Hallmark had 2.27 million, while ESPN had 2.22 million.

“NBC Nightly News'” won the week’s evening news race, averaging 9.18 million viewers to 9.11 million for “ABC World News Tonight.” The “CBS Evening News” had 7.62 million.

For the week of Dec. 5-11, the top 10 shows, their networks and viewerships: NFL Football: Dallas at New York Giants, NBC, 26.50 million; “Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick,” NBC, 19.00 million; NFL Football: Oakland at Kansas City, NBC, 17.40 million; “NCIS,” CBS, 14.69 million; “Football Night in America,” NBC, 12.91 million; “The OT,” Fox, 11.89 million; “Bull,” CBS, 11.68 million; “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.13 million; “This is Us,” NBC, 10.95 million; NFL Football Pre-Kick: Oakland at Kansas City, NBC, 10.88 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is owned by CBS Corp.; CW is a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox.; NBC and Telemundo are owned by Comcast Corp.; ION Television is owned by ION Media Networks.

