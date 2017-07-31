EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania celebration of a popular Polish treat is embroiled in a food fight after a suburban Chicago chamber of commerce threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the name “Pierogi Festival.”
The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice (http://bit.ly/2vmS7wR ) reports that lawyers for the Whiting Pierogi Fest in Indiana recently sent a letter demanding that the Edwardsville Hometown Committee stop using the name or pay royalties.
Citing a 1994 “Pierogi Fest” trademark, the letter calls the Pennsylvania festival name “unfair competition” and “likely to cause consumer confusion.”
Local lawyers said in a federal suit Monday that the Edwardsville festival isn’t a competitor and the general name isn’t trademark infringement.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle could see near triple-digit temps this week — and it's not expected to cool down much at night
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Families of victims of Marysville-Pilchuck High School shooting settle lawsuit for $18 million
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
The fourth annual Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was held in June. The 143rd annual Whiting Pierogi Fest was held last weekend.
___
Information from: The Citizens’ Voice, http://www.citizensvoice.com