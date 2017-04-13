DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Mideast carriers are having fun at United Airlines’ expense.
Dubai-based Emirates released an ad after video went viral of a United passenger being forcefully removed that toyed with the Chicago-based carrier’s longtime slogan. “Fly the friendly skies … this time for real,” it read.
Royal Jordanian tweeted a no-smoking picture saying “drags on our flights are strictly prohibited by passengers and crew.”
Now Qatar Airways is getting in on the gag too. An update Wednesday for its iPhone app says it “doesn’t support drag and drop. We take care of customers as we unite them with their destinations.”
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
Emirates and Qatar have been criticized by U.S. carriers over their rapid U.S. expansion. All three airlines have been caught up in the U.S. ban on electronics onboard.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.