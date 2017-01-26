PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. (AP) — A major Florida port has canceled plans to sign an agreement with Cuba, one day after Gov. Rick Scott threatened to cut off its state funding if it signed the pact.
Port Everglades issued a statement Thursday that the National Port Administration of Cuba says no agreement is currently needed. The Fort Lauderdale-area port and the Port of Palm Beach are meeting with Cuban officials this week.
The Republican governor was highly critical of former President Barack Obama for allowing some products produced by independent Cuban entrepreneurs to be imported. The United States had imposed a trade embargo on the communist island for more than half a century.
The first shipments arrived Tuesday at Port Everglades: two containers of artisanal charcoal.
Most Read Stories
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Heavy snowfall in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska is causing buildings to collapse VIEW
- Commenting on attractive woman upsets girlfriend | Dear Carolyn
- Shooter sent Facebook message to Breitbart's Milo Yiannopoulos before gunfire at UW protest, police say
- 3 arrested in high-end burglary ring; Mariners’ Felix Hernandez among victims
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.