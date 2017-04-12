MADRID (AP) — The Spanish air navigation company Enaire says a technical problem has disrupted air traffic at the country’s popular Balearic islands as the busy Easter holiday season gets underway.
Enaire says the fault has halted most flights leaving Palma de Mallorca airport but that incoming flights are not affected. It said the Menorca and Ibiza airports were also affected and that the islands were operating at 40 percent of all flights.
It said the problem began around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Technical hitches also caused delays Wednesday on high-speed train connections between Madrid and the southern region of Andalusia.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks United Airlines with safety video spoof WATCH
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
The week leading up to Easter Sunday is one of Spain’s busiest holiday periods and the Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea are one of Europe’s top tourist destinations.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.