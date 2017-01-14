India’s foreign minister lashed out at Amazon over a doormat sold on its website, and quickly scored a social-media victory. Also: Microsoft and Amazon are among the top patent winners for 2016, and Mexican wags suggest the nation buy Twitter to foil Trump.

No diplomat wants his or her country to be stepped on. India’s foreign minister took that sentiment to another level.

Sushma Swaraj lashed out at Amazon’s Canadian website after learning from a Twitter user that the online retailer was selling doormats in the design of the Indian flag.

In a series of tweets Wednesday night, Swaraj demanded Amazon apologize and pull the products off the site, or face a visa ban against its foreign employees in India.

The feisty minister, who has an outsize social-media presence, got results. Within hours, Amazon had withdrawn the doormats from its site. The company apologized Thursday, saying the product was from a third-party seller and would no longer be sold on any of its other websites.

“At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments,” Amit Agrawal, country manager for Amazon India, wrote in a letter to Swaraj.

India has stiff flag-desecration laws that have occasionally gotten others into hot water as well.

Chris Martin, frontman for the band Coldplay, provoked anger in November when he appeared to have the tricolor flag tucked into the back of his pants during a concert in Mumbai. One politician accused Martin of disrespecting the flag and “hurting the sentiments of Indians.”

Disrespecting the flag is punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine, under a 1971 law. And as in many cultures, placing one’s foot on something is particularly offensive in India, where Hindus customarily apologize if their feet touch another person.

It is a particularly jingoistic time in India, where the Supreme Court recently ruled that all moviegoers must stand for the national anthem before films. Several people have been arrested and some beaten by other patrons for not doing so.

Swaraj’s supporters took to Twitter to express their pleasure with his stand. Retired army Maj. Gaurav Arya said Swaraj had “upheld the honor of the national flag.”

Others called it an overreaction, noting that the website sells Canadian flag doormats too.

It was a sensitive matter for Amazon, which is spending billions of dollars in a bid to become the dominant e-commerce portal in South Asia’s largest economy.

Amazon India has gained ground against local rival Flipkart and now sells more than 80 million products on its website less than four years after its launch.

Among them, by the way, are British flag floor mats retailing for upward of $60.

Microsoft, Amazon are patent winners

Amazon’s dream of a drone-filled blimp has helped it become one of the most inventive companies of 2016, according to a list published by local public-records company Sqoop.

Sqoop scraped utility-patent applications and grants to find which companies were awarded the most patents during the year — making them, arguably, the “most inventive” of businesses.

Amazon gained the most ground during 2016, perhaps bolstered by its ever-growing workforce and technology wins. The Seattle company was granted 1,659 patents last year, making it No. 14 on the national list.

Ahead of Amazon in the patent run this year was Microsoft, which locked in the No. 10 spot with 2,389 granted patents.

Amazon’s blimp idea, which was granted a patent in April, describes an “airborne fulfillment center” (read: blimp) that would hold drones and products until they descended to deliver a package.

Though Amazon holds such a patent, we may not see one hovering above us anytime soon. Or ever. Companies often file patent applications to ensure they are entitled to make a product, even if they have no immediate plans to do so or even a proven way to make it work.

One of Microsoft’s patent applications shows the power of virtual reality in an actual reality situation. The company wants to use its augmented reality HoloLens technology to help people find their lost keys.

HoloLens would use its front-facing camera to make a note of where important small objects are located, and use that knowledge to alert you if you were about to leave your house without your garage clicker.

Sqoop, a Seattle startup that collects SEC filings and court documents for journalists, published its patent list for the first time last year. It takes a somewhat different approach than other, similar studies, by combining a company’s patents with all of the patents granted to its subsidiaries.

Samsung, the South Korean conglomerate, scored the top place on the list with 8,551 patents granted during 2016, and more than 10,000 applications filed.

Run on peso sparks odd anti-Trump idea

There’s a strange idea circulating among Mexican currency traders. Well, more of a joke really. But there’s a certain logic to it.

It goes like this: Instead of spending its precious reserves to defend the peso, Mexico should just buy Twitter — at a cost of about $12 billion — and immediately shut it down. The notion made the rounds last week after the central bank revealed it had already blown through $2 billion of reserves in a largely futile effort to shield the peso from a steady stream of anti-Mexico tweets from Donald Trump.

“I would suggest they do it fast,” joked Juan Carlos Alderete, a foreign-exchange strategist at Banorte-Ixe in Mexico City. “Because we can barely afford it now.”

Now, no one thinks this is really going to happen. And it’s hard to imagine it’d be effective anyway. But that the idea was even raised in jest shows how just how frustrated Mexicans are that their economy and the value of their savings are at the mercy of the seemingly random musings coming in 140-character bursts from Trump’s Twitter account.

It’s a sentiment that presumably would be shared by U.S. investors in companies like, say, General Motors or Lockheed Martin, but in Mexico, the pain, and the accompanying despair, appear to be on a much greater scale.