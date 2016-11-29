LONDON (AP) — A leading credit ratings agency is warning that a surge in populism and anti-establishment sentiment is pushing the world into an era of economic nationalism to the detriment of long-term global growth.
In its outlook for 2017, Fitch Ratings says increased trade protectionism and weaker migration flows would dampen growth in advanced economies though short-term budgetary measures will likely provide a boost for next year.
Fitch has revised up its global growth forecasts for next year by 0.1 percentage point, largely on the back of a fiscal boost expected in the U.S. following Donald Trump’s January inauguration as president.
One downside risk, Fitch says, centers on whether the “populist surge” accentuates tensions in Europe.
Most Read Stories
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
- Terrorism suspected in car-and-knife attack at Ohio State VIEW
- In new case, WTO rules against state’s tax breaks for Boeing 777X plants
- Breaking down the Huskies’ national playoff scenarios
- Doug Baldwin says Seahawks didn’t play well vs. Bucs. Was it an aberration? | Larry Stone
Fitch identified Britain’s vote to leave the European Union and Trump’s election as acts of populism.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.