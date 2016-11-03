NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Fitbit Inc., down $4.30 to $8.51

The maker of wearable fitness monitors slashed its earnings outlook.

Facebook Inc., down $7.17 to $120

The social media network reported earnings that beat estimates but investors are concerned about the company’s growth prospects.

21st Century Fox Inc., up $1.88 to $27.71

The media conglomerate controlled by Rupert Murdoch turned in results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 9 cents to $5.40

The company reported a narrower third-quarter loss, as lower costs helped ease the ongoing impact of low commodity prices.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $3.49 to $48.29

The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $8.99 to $87.53

The casino operator had a wider loss than investors were expecting after turning in a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Transocean Ltd., up 58 cents to $9.87

The operator of offshore drilling rigs reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.

CF Industries Holdings Inc., down $2.10 to $22.60

The fertilizer manufacturer posted revenue that fell short of what investors were expecting.