NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
Fitbit Inc., down $4.30 to $8.51
The maker of wearable fitness monitors slashed its earnings outlook.
Facebook Inc., down $7.17 to $120
Most Read Stories
- Venerable elm tree finally succumbs to Dutch elm disease
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- Your grocery bill may help King County track unlicensed pets
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
The social media network reported earnings that beat estimates but investors are concerned about the company’s growth prospects.
21st Century Fox Inc., up $1.88 to $27.71
The media conglomerate controlled by Rupert Murdoch turned in results that easily surpassed analysts’ estimates.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., up 9 cents to $5.40
The company reported a narrower third-quarter loss, as lower costs helped ease the ongoing impact of low commodity prices.
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $3.49 to $48.29
The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $8.99 to $87.53
The casino operator had a wider loss than investors were expecting after turning in a profit in the same period a year earlier.
Transocean Ltd., up 58 cents to $9.87
The operator of offshore drilling rigs reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
CF Industries Holdings Inc., down $2.10 to $22.60
The fertilizer manufacturer posted revenue that fell short of what investors were expecting.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.