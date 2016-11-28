MIAMI (AP) — Just three days after the death of Fidel Castro, the first regularly scheduled flight to Cuba’s capital in more than a half-century has left from Miami.
Several airlines began routes to other Cuban cities earlier this year; Monday morning’s flight was the first of the new Havana-bound service and the first of four daily flights American Airlines plans out of Miami International.
The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2gBNB3k ) reports JetBlue will start twice-daily service from Orlando on Tuesday and Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday. On Thursday, Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines begin flying from Fort Lauderdale and Delta flights will take off from Miami, New York’s JFK airport and Atlanta. Southwest starts daily service from Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 12.
The flights were made possible under newly restored ties between Cuba and U.S. President Barack Obama’s administration.
