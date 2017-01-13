NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania fireworks business used for many national events has been fined $200,000 by federal agents and ordered to close for two weeks after an employee stole fireworks.
Family-owned Zambelli International Fireworks of New Castle blamed poor record-keeping on its failure to detect the theft. It has been ordered to improve its record-keeping.
Zambelli says state police discovered the missing fireworks in 2014. Nobody has been charged.
Zambelli was founded in 1893 and produces about 1,600 shows annually. Its fireworks have been used for presidential inaugurations, the National Mall Fourth of July celebration and state dinners.
The company says none of its shows are scheduled during the two-week shutdown.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives won’t comment because the investigation is continuing.
