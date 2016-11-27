BERLIN (AP) — German police say fires have been set at an entrance to the trade fair grounds in Hamburg, which are to host a meeting of foreign ministers next month and the Group of 20 summit in July.
Hamburg police said witnesses reported fires late Saturday. Officers found that several garbage containers, a motorcycle, tires and part of the glass front of the entrance had been set ablaze, while stones had been thrown at the windows.
Police said Sunday that witnesses reported that around 30 to 50 people, most of them masked, were responsible. They fled before officers arrived.
Foreign ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe will meet at the venue next month. A claim of responsibility was posted online under the handle “noOSCE noG20.”
Most Read Stories
- Working-class whites voted for a president who will sap health care, wages | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
- One of the oldest, biggest pines in the Pacific Northwest is dead
- ‘Hawk House’ goes dark: Seahawks-themed Christmas light show too much for quiet Kirkland neighborhood VIEW
- At Boeing’s 777X wing factory, robots get big jobs WATCH
- Huskies show Cougars who’s boss, bolster their case for playoff spot | Larry Stone
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.